Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $574,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

