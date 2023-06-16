Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $216,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

