Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $162,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 14.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,641 shares of company stock valued at $894,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

FTC Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

