Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after buying an additional 184,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after buying an additional 775,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 275,049 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 227,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

