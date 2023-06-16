Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,965 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,341,000 after buying an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.