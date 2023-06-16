Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 911,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after buying an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of PAVE opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
