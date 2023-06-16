Wells Fargo & Company Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

