Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lowered by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 3.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WM opened at $164.20 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

