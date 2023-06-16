Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $43,493,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 384,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

