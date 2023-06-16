Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 280,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,228. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $477.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

