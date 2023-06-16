Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,326 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.13 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.