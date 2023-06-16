Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PETWW remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,323. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Wag! Group
