Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETWW remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,323. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

