Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.09 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $83.09 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00011684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,513.07 or 1.00039481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.85747005 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,529,324.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.