vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

