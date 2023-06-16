VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0028

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. VRES has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $4,663.95 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 88.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,596.02 or 0.99952087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00291006 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,333.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.