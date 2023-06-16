Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,338. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
