Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,338. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

