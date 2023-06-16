VNET Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $95.91 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

