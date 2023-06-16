VNET Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL opened at $95.91 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
