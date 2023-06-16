VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

APA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,101. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.