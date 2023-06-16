Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.35. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2,962 shares.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $503.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.24.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

