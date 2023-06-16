Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Shares Up 2.4%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.57. 70,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 42,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$494.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

