VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

