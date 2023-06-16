Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,696 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $84,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $487.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

