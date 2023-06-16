Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56,778 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $92,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $472.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.10. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

