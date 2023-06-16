Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.65 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Evergy worth $97,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Evergy stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

