Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $82.83 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.91% of Plexus worth $82,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Plexus Stock Up 0.9 %
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Plexus Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.