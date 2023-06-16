Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.17 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $79,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $26.18 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

