Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $80,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

