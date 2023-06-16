Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $88,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

