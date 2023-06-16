Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $90,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,414,000 after buying an additional 179,209 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

