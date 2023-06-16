Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $96,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

