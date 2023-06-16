Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,565,539 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 379.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Ciena worth $100,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

