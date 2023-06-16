VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.08.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of VICI Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $124,241,000.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.