VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $124,241,000.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.