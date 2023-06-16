Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $6.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Viant Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

