Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $20.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $22.61 on Friday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 328,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.