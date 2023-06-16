Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of VRT opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock valued at $28,505,743. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

