Vertcoin Trading Down 12.5% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $56,772.01 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,407.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00289856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00515467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00403743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,987,297 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

