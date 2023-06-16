Verity & Verity LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $171.87. 1,018,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,314. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

