Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 14,571 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.13. 799,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

