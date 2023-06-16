Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.77.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

