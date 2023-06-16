Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.93. 112,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,517. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

