Verity & Verity LLC Has $15.79 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.05% of Corning worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 739,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,618 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 202,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

