Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.36 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

