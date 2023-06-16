Verity & Verity LLC Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.