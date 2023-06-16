Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 7,230 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $266,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,579,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $247,656.64.

On Thursday, May 18th, Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,136,340.45.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $625,291.32.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.43 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,423,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,943,000 after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

