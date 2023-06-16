Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $15.91 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.4677 dividend. This is a positive change from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

