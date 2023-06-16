Velocys (LON:VLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.11

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03), with a volume of 5425764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.29 ($0.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Velocys Company Profile

In other news, insider Tom Quigley bought 400,000 shares of Velocys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,015.02). Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.