Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 6.5 %
OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vecima Networks (VNWTF)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.