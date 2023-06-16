Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.85. 201,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,706. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

