Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

