Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $65,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,147,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. 430,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

